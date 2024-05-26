Yankees' Juan Soto Left a Note — Literally — For Padres' Fernando Tatis: What Did It Say?
One of the biggest offseason moves came from the San Diego Padres sending star outfielder Juan Soto to the New York Yankees. As San Diego worked through some salary cap issues, the front office realized that they likely wouldn't be able to afford what it would take to keep Soto around long-term.
He was entering the final year of his contract and rather than lose him for nothing, the Padres received a nice haul for the star. Soto made his return to Petco Park on Friday against the Padres and proceeded to make his impact known. He went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in during the game to help the Yankees grab the win.
But it was what he did in right field that made people wonder. Soto literally left a note in the outfield for former teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. to see.
Soto wouldn't say what the note said but did give some context about it.
“It was something cool. He enjoyed it because when I hit the double he looked at me, he was laughing about it.”
During his time with the Padres, the two players got to be close. It was a tough moment for Tatis Jr. when Soto was traded away but he understood it was a business decision.
Soto will be a free agent this offseason and maybe he comes back to the Padres if they are willing to pay him what he is owed.