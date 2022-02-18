Skip to main content
Eric Kay Found Guilty on Charges Relating to Tyler Skaggs' Death

Former Los Angeles Angels Communications Director Eric Kay has been found guilty on charges relating to the fatal overdose of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Ten days after a Fort Worth jury began hearing testimonies in the case of U.S. v. Eric Kay, the jury has come to the conclusion that former Los Angeles Angels Communications Director Eric Kay is guilty on charges relating to the fatal overdose of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Skaggs was found dead from an overdose in a South Lake hotel room in 2019, with the drugs that he took being linked to Kay, who worked with the Angels during that time.

Kay is found guilty on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

Kay's sentencing won't be until June 28, with his minimal sentence being 20 years in prison.

"Unfortunately, this guilty verdict will not bring Mr. Skaggs back or take away the suffering his family and friends have endured since 2019," said Eduardo A. Chavez, a member of Forth Worth's DEA department in a DOJ press release, "What it does do, however, is affirm that justice prevails and drug dealers and enablers, like Mr. Kay, will be held accountable for their reckless actions."

A statement given by the Skaggs family reads, "We are relieved that justice was served, although today is a painful reminder of the worst day in the life of our family."

One verdict that has yet to be heard is that of Matt Harvey, who upon confessing to distributing pills to Skaggs multiple times during his testimony on Tuesday, could be hit with a ban or suspension from MLB. 

According to ESPN's TJ Quinn, the league is going to organize a review of the potential infractions of their drug policies which Harvey may have broken.

Harvey, 32, is currently a free agent after spending the 2021 season on the mound for the Baltimore Orioles, posting a record of 6-14, with a 6.27 ERA.

If Harvey does get picked up when the lockout is over, he could have to wait a minimum of 60 days before seeing time on the mound according to Quinn.

The three other players who testified, Cam Bedrosian, C.J. Cron, and Mike Morin won't be penalized for their admittance to using opioids during their playing time in Los Angeles, unless they have had prior infractions.

