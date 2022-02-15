3 Philadelphia Phillies Prospects Make ESPN Top 100 List

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel released his top 100 baseball prospects list on Tuesday morning and only three Philadelphia Phillies prospects made the cut.

Shortstop Bryson Stott rang in at number 66, while pitcher Mick Abel and outfielder Johan Rojas came in at 89 and 99, respectively. It doesn't come as much of a surprise as the Phillies' player development department has provided abysmal results over the last few years, prompting a slew of changes.

The highest on the list was Stott, however, McDaniel believes that Stott only has the skills necessary to achieve average results in the majors. Stott's bat and average defense at shortstop could see him taking on a role with Philadelphia this season, especially depending on Didi Gregorius' status and performance.

Many publications, including Inside the Phillies, have Abel ranked higher than Stott. It appears McDaniel has taken into account Stott's previous breakout season in the minors and the Arizona Fall League.

McDaniel's ranking of Abel below Stott in his list is due to him being drafted as a prep pitcher, who are generally seen as very raw. Despite his delivery, pitch arsenal, and command, McDaniel would like to see everything come together before pushing Abel up the list.

Finally, Rojas just made the cut coming in at 99. Inside the Phillies has him as the fourth-ranked prospect in the system, whereas McDaniel has him as his third. His elite speed and defense means that even if all else goes wrong in his development, there could be some opportunity for him in late game situations where a defensive switch is needed.

Overall, McDaniel's list does not deviate far off of what industry experts have been saying over the course of the last few months as these prospects have been heavily scrutinized following the end of the season.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!