Report: Free Agent Carlos Rodón signs with San Francisco Giants

Carlos Rodón had his breakout year in 2021 at the right time. In a contract year with the Chicago White Sox, the 28-year-old lefty threw 132.2 innings for a 2.37 ERA.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Rodón and the San Francisco Giants have agreed upon a two-year/$44 million deal.

That deal includes an opt out after the first year for Rodón, insurance just in case he improves upon his showing in 2021.

The Giants, who are looking to improve upon a 107-win 2021 season, may see Rodón as a replacement for former staff ace, Kevin Gausman. He also became a free agent this offseason, but left balmy Northern California for budding, young contenders Toronto Blue Jays.

Rodón will join Anthony DeSclafani, Logan Webb and Alex Wood atop the Giants formidable rotation. It remains to be seen who 2021 NL West winners will peg for the fifth starter slot.

Now that the lockout has been lifted, it’s become clear the Phillies may be short-handed to begin the 2022 season in their starting rotation. Rodón could have been an option to fill in for Zach Eflin, who’s recovering from knee surgery, he could have also filled in for Ranger Suárez, who will arrive very late to spring camp due to visa issues.

Either way, as a member of the Giants, Rodón has become the first major signing post-lockout. Many expected the free agent floodgates to open immediately after the lockout was lifted, obviously that has not been the case.

Perhaps now, after the first signee is off the board, the Phillies will make their first move.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!