MLB and MLBPA Still Have no Deal After Short Thursday Meeting

MLB and MLBPA Failed to Reach Agreement After Thursday Meeting

The MLB and MLBPA failed to reach an agreement Thursday to bring the lockout to an end.

The MLB and owners imposed lockout continues after an agreement with the MLBPA failed to materialize during their Thursday meeting. While many had hoped that the two sides would find common ground, the self-imposed timeline to reach an agreement is now just 11 days away. 

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the MLBPA backed off from their proposal granting 100% of players arbitration after two-plus years of service time. The current is amount of players allowed arbitration after two-plus years service time is 22%. However, the MLBPA did request the arbitration pool increase to $115 million, $15 million more than their initial request of $100 million.

The MLB and MLBPA are far apart in their arbitration pool requests as MLB is currently at $15 million. It does not seem as if the two sides made any substantial ground in coming to a future agreement. 

The hardest part of these negotiations are the finances, which is why concessions like the universal DH were easy to settle upon. However, these short meetings are rarely when items are addressed and agreed to. Rather, they are used as a temperature gauge to see where each side stands. 

A timeline for the next meeting is currently unknown, but Inside the Phillies will keep you up to date on all things related to the MLB lockout as more information becomes available.

