Report: Chicago White Sox Require Vaccine for Minor-Leaguers

The Chicago White Sox will become the first team to fully require the COVID vaccine for all minor league players.

On Friday, the Chicago White Sox became the first organization in Major League Baseball requiring all minor league players to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming MiLB season, according to an article by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

An email sent to players in the White Sox organization stated that should players fail to receive vaccinations, they would not be allowed to partake in spring training. However, players that don't opt into getting vaccinations will not be released from the organization.

Chicago's ruling in the matter comes a few weeks after the MLB announced that minor league players wouldn't be required to receive vaccines to play during the 2022 MiLB season.

According to Passan, there are several minor league players within the White Sox organization who have yet to be fully vaccinated.

Yet, the White Sox are allowed to establish such a rule without consulting their players due to the lack of a player's union in the minor leagues.

As it stands, all minor league personnel will have to be fully vaccinated now. Previously, only clubhouse staff, coaches, and on-field workers were required to be vaccinated.

No other teams have made similar rulings to Chicago's. With over a month before the minor league season begins on April 5, there remains a possibility for more teams to take similar actions.

