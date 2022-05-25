Managerial, Defensive Blunders Cost Philadelphia Phillies in Loss to Atlanta Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies' loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday was a crushing one. Perhaps the most crushing of the season, which is saying something. What could have been a season-rallying comeback win turned into a gut-punch, walk-off loss right before the Phillies' eyes.

The Phillies struck first in this one, thanks to a pair of singles by Jean Segura and Kyle Schwarber. Segura crossed the plate on a J.T. Realmuto sac fly, but that's all the Phillies could muster in the top of the second. It would be the last time the Phillies would lead in this game until the ninth inning.

Kyle Gibson then took to the mound, promptly surrendering the Phillies lead thanks to some tough batted ball luck. A flurry of singles tacked two runs on for Atlanta, who led 2-1.

Two runs were all Kyle Gibson would allow, as he managed to work through a tough night, and provide the Phillies with five solid innings, striking out eight.

The offense returned to life in the top of the sixth to tie the game up, thanks to back-to-back doubles from Alec Bohm and Bryce Harper. The Phillies then proceeded to load the bases, only to have their rally cut short thanks to strikeouts from Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto, who both came up perilously small in this one.

Naturally, that tie didn't last long, as Joe Girardi made his first of many questionable decisions on the night.

James Norwood, designated mop-up man, entered a tie ballgame between division rivals, and promptly allowed a laser beam home run off the bat of Atlanta's first baseman, Matt Olson.

Norwood proceeded to allow back-to-back singles, capping it off with a walk. He exited the game, bases juiced, without retiring a single batter.

Luckily, Andrew Bellatti limited the damage, allowing just one run to cross on a sac fly, making it 4-2 in the Braves favor. Bellatti has been rock solid for the Phillies, and now sports a 2.19 ERA on the season.

Things became interesting in the seventh. Bryce Harper strapped the offense to his back, and drove Roman Quinn home on a sharp single to left. Once again, the rally fell silent, as Nick Castellanos struck out with men on first and second.

All looked lost. The Phillies failed to produce in the eighth, and began the ninth with a Rhys Hoskins pop-out. But then...

Yes, Bryce Harper, the lifeblood of the Philadelphia Phillies, gifted his teammates a dynamic, game-leading moment to rally the remainder of their season around. An inspirational highlight with which they could use to fuel themselves to a series win against a division rival, perhaps even a winning record!

It was over in a flash. Joe Girardi sent Nick Nelson back out to the mound, as he would attempt a two-inning, wrap-around appearance to close out the game.

One Dansby Swanson double and a defensive miscommunication in center field later, and the winning run was on second base. Relive the rest yourself, if you dare:

