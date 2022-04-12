Philadelphia Phillies Offense Sparks Come-From-Behind Win Against New York Mets

Alec Bohm has stunned Philadelphia Phillies fans from both sides of the plate since his 2022 debut on Saturday, and from the get-go, he was involved in Monday's contest against the New York Mets.

Mets centerfielder Brandon Nimmo began the game with a lead-off single against Ranger Suárez. Then Bohm compounded mistakes as he threw away a softly hit infield single for an error.

Then the Mets took a 1-0 lead when Pete Alonso grounded out to Bohm for the second out of the inning. Even though Suárez held the Mets to soft contact, the piled on with two bloop singles, taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Bohm wasn't out of the spotlight after his first inning miscue, he made errors again in the second and third, extending the first three innings of Suárez's outing.

Before Suárez was even settled, he was lifted for long reliever Nick Nelson after 2.2 innings pitched. Nelson, though, was invaluable to the Phillies, throwing 63 and pitching 4.0 innings of one run ball.

Relieved by Seranthony Domínguez in the seventh, the only blemish on Nelson's line came on a baserunner he passed off to Domínguez, adding to the Mets now 4-0 lead.

By then the Phillies offense still hadn't awoken. The Phillies threatened in the third, but Jean Segura was picked off first after a single.

In the fourth, Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos walked and singled back-to-back, but a Rhys Hoskins groundball double play killed any hope of a rally.

In the fifth, Bohm doubled with two outs, but the Phillies were unable to bring him home.

Impressive bullpen work from the Phillies continued in the eighth. After allowing James McCann to score from second in the seventh, Domínguez shut down the Mets quietly in the eighth.

Then the sleeping dragon that had been the Phillies offense the prior 16 innings woke up.

Bohm reached on a walk to begin the inning, his sixth plate appearance of the season and his sixth time one base. Pinch-hitter Johan Camargo followed Bohm with a bloop single to right before Schwarber scored Bohm on an RBI fielder's choice, making the score 4-1.

With one out, and Schwarber still on first, Realmuto strode to the plate and delivered a titanic blast to left field, cutting the Phillies deficit to just one.

The Phillies weren't done there. After a Harper strikeout, Castellanos walked to keep the inning alive and Rhys Hoskins doubled to left, scoring Castellanos from right field and tying the game.

Still with two out, Didi Gregorius came to the plate and doubled home Hoskins from second, and all of a sudden, the Mets 4-0 lead was erased entirely.

With Corey Knebel still tired from consecutive appearances on Friday and Saturday, Brad Hand came in for the Phillies to pick up the save.

In just 15 pitches, Hand retired the Mets lineup in order, handing the Phillies their third win of the season. The momentum pendulum swings.

