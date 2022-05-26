Philadelphia Phillies Disappoint in Consecutive Games in Atlanta

The Philadelphia Phillies lost game three of their four game series in Atlanta on Wednesday. Ranger Suarez had the start for the Phillies, and took his third loss of the season after giving up five runs in 4.1 innings pitched.

Suarez threw 51 strikes in his 88 total pitches in this game. That means 42% of his pitches would result as a ball. He lacked command with his entire arsenal in this game as he has multiple times this season.

The Braves jumped all over Suarez who gave up 10 baserunners in his outing. It only got uglier from there for the Phillies, as each of the next three relief pitchers gave up an earned run. Not something you want from your bullpen.

The Phillies only made it more difficult on themselves in the bottom of the fifth when a wild pitch scored Dansby Swanson from first base. On the pitch, Swanson took off for second base and catcher J.T. Realmuto picked up the ball and fired it to second but it tipped off the glove of the leaping Jean Segura and somehow got by Odubel Herrera in the outfield.

Swanson was able to essentially walked home to give the Braves a 5-4 lead.

From that point, Atlanta never looked back. The Braves totaled 13 hits and drew seven walks in this game while eight of their nine starting batters got at least one hit.

Offensively, the Phillies had a decent start, but struggled in the back half of the game.

Odubel Herrera had two RBIs in the game thanks to a solo shot deep over the right field fence in the second and a RBI base-hit to left that scored Jean Segura in the fourth.

The Phillies picked up two more runs in the fifth with an RBI from Nick Castellanos and Segura.

That would be the end of Philadelphia’s scoring for the game. They only accumulated two hits and one walk in the final four frames. Certainly not a recipe for success.

After the disastrous loss on Tuesday night, the Phillies were looking for a bounce back win to get momentum on their side. They couldn’t get the job done on either side of the ball, and now have a 3-7 record in their last 10 games.

The Phillies play their fourth and final game of the series tomorrow night at 7:20 p.m. EST. Aaron Nola is set to take the mound for the Phils as they hunt to split the series with a victory against Atlanta’s starter Kyle Wright.

