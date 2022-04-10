Philadelphia Phillies Drop Final Game of Series to Oakland Athletics, 4-1

The Philadelphia Phillies finished up their first series of the 2022 MLB season on Sunday with a loss to the Oakland Athletics.

Zach Eflin took the mound for his first start of 2022. He needed 20 pitches to get through the first inning, thanks to an abundance of foul balls and some suspicious calls by home plate umpire Ben May. Still being on a short leash, Eflin only pitched through the fourth inning.

Overall, Eflin was solid. He allowed two hits, no runs, walked two, and struck out three on 68 pitches. He even made an impressive double-play to escape a bases loaded, no out jam in the third inning to keep it a scoreless game.

Despite some decent defensive plays from the Phillies, including this grab in foul territory by Johan Camargo, A's starter Daulton Jeffries shut down the offense. Through five innings, Jeffries needed only 49 pitches. The 26-year-old allowed two hits, two walks, and struck out two. The A's made some nifty defensive grabs that robbed a few Phillies of hits as well.

Bailey Falter came on in relief of Eflin and pitched a scoreless fifth inning. In the sixth, however, the Athletics took their first lead of the series on a Seth Brown RBI single that scored Elvis Andrus from second.

The following inning, Falter allowed another run on a Billy McKinney solo shot to right-center field. Falter was then lifted for Connor Brogdon, who picked up a strike out for the second out, an encouraging sign for him after having a shaky spring that saw a dip in his velocity.

Despite allowing a single to center to put runners on the corners, Brogdon escaped the dicey situation to keep it at a two-run game.

Next up out of the bullpen for Philadelphia was Damon Jones, who had a great spring and made his first Opening Day roster as a result. Jones picked up two strikeouts and a walk in a scoreless eighth. He was back on again for the ninth, where he struggled, hitting Austin Allen with a pitch, allowing a double to Christian Pache, and a two-run single to Kemp to make it 4-0.

Athletics' relievers—Sam Moll, Domingo Acevedo, Kirby Snead, and Lou Trivino—continued what Jeffries started by keeping the Phillies' offense quiet through a combined four innings. Trivino allowed the lone Phillies' run in the ninth inning on a solo shot by Jean Segura to prevent the shutout.

Contrary to what we've seen in previous games, the Phillies' offense didn't display a whole lot of patience at the plate on Sunday. There were many first-pitch swings, which kept the A's combined pitch count for the day at just 103.

The Phillies are now 2-1 in 2022. The undefeated New York Mets come to town on Monday for a three-game series, as Ranger Suárez is scheduled to make his 2022 debut against Taijuan Walker for New York. First pitch is at 6:45 at Citizens Bank Park.

