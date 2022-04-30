Philadelphia Phillies Drop First Game Against Mets in First No-Hitter of 2022 MLB Season

It was Aaron Nola day in New York as the Philadelphia Phillies faced off against their divisional rival the New York Mets. However, despite Nola's solid outing in which he pitched six innings while only giving up three runs and striking out nine, it would not be enough.

The Phillies were no-hit on the evening. It was the first time since 2014 that Philadelphia was no-hit and the first time in franchise history that they suffered a combined no-hitter. The Mets used 159 pitches to complete the no-hitter, the most used in any no-no by eight pitches.

It was not at all how this lineup was drawn up to play.

The highlight of the day was the solid outing from Nola, the three-walk evening from Kyle Schwarber, and excellent work from the bullpen. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, untimely hits by the Mets, poor defense, and a solo homerun from Pete Alonso is what gave way to a New York victory.

Despite the no-hitter, the performance from the Mets pitching staff was far from perfect. New York issued six free passes, yet the Phillies were unable to capitalize on the mistakes. Generally speaking, when a team draws six walks, they make the opposing team pay via cashing in on runs.

That was not the case for Philadelphia tonight as the bats were quieted coming off of a four-game sweep against the Colorado Rockies. Of course, New York has the top record in the MLB and are vastly more talented than the Rockies.

This was always going to be a series that acted as a barometer for both NL East teams. While New York has yet to reveal a major hole in their game, Philadelphia continues to be exploited in multiple ways. Tonight, it was the lack of offense on the heels of a solid start by Nola.

Just as the Phillies got back to .500, they now sit 10-11. They will need to get back on track Saturday against the Mets. These early season matchups count just as much as they do in September and Philadelphia needs to capitalize early.

Kyle Gibson is set to take the mound as the starter on Saturday. He has arguably been the best pitcher on the Phillies' staff and he will have his work cut out for him against a very tough Mets lineup.

Taijuan Walker will take the mound New York in his first start since leaving a game against the Phillies two weeks ago with shoulder inflammation. Saturday represents an opportunity to get even on the series.

