Phillies Extend Winning Streak, Gibson Shines in Shutout

The Philadelphia Phillies now sit 17 games above .500 after a 6-0 shutout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday evening. Let that sink in for a moment.

One of the shining stars of the evening was Kyle Gibson who tossed seven innings without allowing a run while striking out nine. In his previous start he struck out 11 hitters, a career high. He has been on a roll.

Since his blowup on July 2 in which he gave up six earned runs in four innings, Gibson has been masterful. He has pitched 54 2/3 innings since then and allowed just 17 runs.

That is the type of production a team likes to see from the backend of its rotation, it defines a contender.

Perhaps the biggest change in this Phillies squad from the iterations of the last 10 seasons are that they are winning, and at times, beating up on bad teams. The Pirates their latest victims.

For the second night in a row, the Phillies scored more than six runs. Catcher J.T. Realmuto's bases clearing triple in the first set the tone for the rest of the evening. Every starting position player notched a hit aside from Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh.

It was an incredible showing from the offense.

Perhaps the oddest moment, or moments, of the evening were the two intentional walks of Bryce Harper. Pittsburgh was absolutely terrified of the reigning NL MVP.

A third of his season total of intentional walks came on Saturday evening.

After outscoring the Pirates 13-4 in the first two games, Philadelphia will look to complete the sweep on Sunday afternoon. Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for the Phillies as he continues to improve after joining the club at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

The Phillies have been tinkering with Syndergaard's pitch mix and it seems to be working as he has given up just six earned runs in 20 innings pitched since his August 4 Philadelphia debut against the Washington Nationals.

Roansy Contreras will get the start for the Pirates on Sunday, he boasts a 3.86 ERA and a 3-4 record for the season.

More From SI's Inside the Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!