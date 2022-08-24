Phillies Release 2023 Season Schedule

The Philadelphia Phillies announced their schedule for the 2023 MLB season on Wednesday afternoon.

MLB's schedules will reflect a more "balanced" approach next year, with all 30 teams set to face each other at least once for the first time in history. Additionally, teams will only play 52 divisional games, down from 76, and all teams are scheduled to play on July 4.

They will open the regular season on the road on March 30 to take on the Texas Rangers for three games in Arlington. That series will be followed up by a three-game set with the Yankees in New York.

Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park will take place on April 6 against the Cincinnati Reds at 3:05 p.m.

To finish out the month, Philadelphia will play the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field for three games from April 17-19, the Seattle Mariners at home from the 25-27, and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park from the 28-30.

In May, the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays come to town; Boston for a three-game series and the Blue Jays for two. They'll conclude the month with three straight series against the NL East on the road: four games against the Atlanta Braves (25-28), three games against the New York Mets (30-June 1), and three against the Washington Nationals (June 2-4).

The second week of June is followed by a visit from the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers for a combined six games. Similarly to how May ended, the Phillies will face Atlanta and New York, but in Philadelphia.

Just before the All-Star Break, with the All-Star Game set to take place on July 11, Philadelphia will travel to Florida to take on the Rays in Tampa Bay, where they will play on July 4. Then they head Miami to face the Marlins.

After the All-Star Break, there is a scheduled doubleheader on July 15 between the Phillies and San Diego Padres at home. The rest of their inter-league opponents through July and August are the Blue Jays (away), Baltimore Orioles (home), Cleveland Guardians (away), Kansas City Royals (home), and Minnesota Twins (home).

Finally, September brings six games against the Braves and seven against the Mets, with the Phillies finishing their season on the road at Citi Field on Oct. 1.

What will the 2023 season bring? Will Bryce Harper be back in right field? Will the Phillies add a big free agent name? Until then, all eyes are focused on the 2022 MLB postseason.

