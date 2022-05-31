Philadelphia Phillies Lose Fourth Straight Game, Fall to the San Francisco Giants in Extra Innings

There must have been something in the air this afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants combined for six home runs, and more than half the hits in the game were long balls.

Philadelphia got off to an early lead thanks to solo homers from Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins in the second and fourth innings, respectively. That lead would hold until the top of the sixth, when Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores hit a game-tying home run off of Kyle Gibson.

That would be the only blemish on Gibson's line for the day. He went six innings for the first time in five outings, and delivered his fifth quality start of the year. Perhaps he benefitted from the extra day of rest afforded to him by Bailey Falter's spot start on Friday.



The score would then remain tied until the top of the ninth, when Evan Longoria smoked a two-out homer to left-center off of Corey Knebel. Knebel, who had not given up a single home run in his first 19 games, has now allowed game-changing homers in back-to-back appearances.

Knebel finished off the ninth inning, but the damage was done. The Phillies were down to their final three outs.

Just two pitches into the ninth, however, Kyle Schwarber tied things up by golfing a home run to straightaway center field.

After that, Giants manager Gabe Kapler finally walked onto the field to remove his starting pitcher Logan Webb from the game. Webb had pitched well, but thankfully Kapler kept him in just long enough to surrender the tying run.

Dominic Leone, who has been excellent this year for the Giants, came in to relieve Webb and recorded the first two outs before giving up a single to Castellanos. Roman Quinn entered the ballgame as a pinch runner, and a few pitches later he ended the inning trying to steal second.

With Andrew Bellatti, Nick Nelson, James Norwood, and Connor Brogdon available to pitch the tenth, Joe Girardi called on Bellatti to try and hold the lead. Bellatti has been the most reliable of that group this season, but still, he isn't exactly a shutdown reliever.

Bellatti quickly gave up a home run to Curt Casali, and all of a sudden the game felt out of reach. That turned out to be the truth, as the Phillies went down one-two-three in the bottom of the tenth. Quinn, the designated runner, scored to make it a 5-4 game, but that was all the home team could muster.

Despite the disappointing the ending, the game had plenty of bright spots for Philadelphia. Castellanos continued his recent hot streak, and Hoskins and Schwarber showed signs of life as well. Mickey Moniak made his triumphant return to the major leagues after a lengthy stint on the injured list, and although he didn't get a hit, he did make an excellent sliding grab in center field.

Unfortunately, the Phillies' weaknesses were on full display too. Only three of the nine batters in the lineup reached base, and the offense combined for 12 strikeouts on the day. Once again, the bullpen proved incapable of keeping runs off the board.

Ranger Suárez takes the mound tomorrow evening against Jakob Junis, and he'll hope to get the Phillies out of this funk.

