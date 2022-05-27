Report: Philadelphia Phillies to Start Falter Friday in New York

Skip to main content
Report: Phillies to Start Falter Friday in New York

The lefty will look to give the Philadelphia Phillies rotation some time to breathe during a tough stretch.

The Philadelphia Phillies will send young lefty Bailey Falter to the mound on Friday to face the New York Mets in the teams' series opener.

Falter recently began to stretch out with the Phillies' Triple-A squad in Lehigh Valley, where he pitched 10.1 scoreless innings, striking out 17.

He's been a solid sixth starter for the Philadelphia thus far in the year, and last tossed a rock solid 4.2 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing just one run on May 11.

The Mets, a left hand-heavy lineup, last faced Falter on April 13th. They tacked one run on him across two innings of work.

The Phillies will look to the lefty to give their primary five rotation arms a break, as they begin to round out a stretch of 16 straight games with no days off.

