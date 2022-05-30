Moniak to Join Philadelphia Phillies, as Rehab Assignment Comes to an End

The Philadelphia Phillies centerfield situation has been bleak in 2022. Mickey Moniak may provide a remedy. According to Inside the Phillies' very own Alex Carr, Moniak’s rehab assignment is over and he’ll join the Phillies roster in Philadelphia for their series against the San Francisco Giants.

The Phillies center field situation wasn’t supposed to be this bad coming out of spring training. Matt Vierling, the Phillies Opening Day centerfielder was demoted after just over a month in the big leagues. Roman Quinn has provided speed of the bench, but his meager hitting has kept him out of the everyday lineup.

Odúbel Herrera has been the most impressive of the Phillies four center fielders in 2022, including Simon Muzziotti, but his defense has kept many wondering if he can play centerfield full time, despite an OPS+ of 125.

Moniak’s spring training slashline of .378/.378/.973 had many including Joe Girardi pencil him in for the Opening Day centerfielder role. But Moniak suffered a broken hand on a HBP from Ryan Yarbrough on the final day of spring sidelined Moniak, until now. The first overall pick in the 2016 MLB Amateur draft has a lot to prove. And with the way the Phillies have filled in at centerfield in 2022, Moniak will likely get more than his fair shot.

