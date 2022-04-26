Philadelphia Phillies Offense Comes Alive in Win Over Rockies

Skip to main content
Phillies Offense Comes Alive in Win Over Rockies

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies took the first of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

Although the start was rocky (no pun intended), the Philadelphia Phillies were able to squash the 2-0 hole they found themselves in against the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

The first pitch of the game from Phillies' starter Kyle Gibson was hit off of the bat of Connor Joe into the seats in left field. Randal Grichuk led off the second inning for Colorado and hit another solo shot to left-center to put up a pair of runs for the Rockies.

Following a quiet first and second inning from the Phillies' offense, they woke up in the third. The scoring started on a J.T. Realmuto RBI double off Colorado starter Kyle Freeland to score Rhys Hoskins. 

The next batter, Kyle Schwarber, in desperate need of a break after Sunday night's tirade, doubled to center field to give the Phillies a 3-2 lead. He received some help from the Rockies' outfield.

Despite the early struggles, Gibson settled in nicely as the game went on. Overall, he allowed just two runs on three hits while striking out four and walking two. It's hard to complain about that type of outing from the veteran right-hander.

Bryce Harper led off the fifth inning for the Phillies, crushing his third home run of the season to center field to make it 4-2 in favor of Philadelphia. 

As Seranthony Dominguez finished off the sixth inning in relief of Gibson, he ran into some trouble in the seventh with two runners on and no outs. Manager Joe Girardi opted to being Jeurys Familia in to escape the jam. Familia needed just four pitches to pick up three outs. It was an impressive outing from the reliever.

Then the Phillies' offense broke the game wide open in the seventh. Jean Segura and Hoskins started off the inning with back-to-back singles. As Segura was able to reach third, Harper drove him home on a deep sac fly to center field.

A wild pitch then scored Hoskins from third to further extend Philadelphia's lead to four. But the Fightins weren't done there. A Nick Castellanos walk, a Realmuto single, and Schwarber walk loaded the bases for Alec Bohm with one out. Bohm reached on a misplayed ball by Ryan McMahon at third base, with two runners scoring as a result of the error. This made it 8-2, Phillies.

To finish out the game, James Norwood and Bailey Falter pitched scoreless frames to secure the win.

The Phillies will face the Rockies again on Tuesday for the second game of the four-game set at 6:45 pm. Zach Eflin will take the bump for the Phillies, while the Rockies will send out Germán Márquez.

