The Philadelphia Phillies' Offense Surges, Ending Four Game Skid

The Philadelphia Phillies were desperate for an offensive resurgence as the went into Saturday night on a four game losing streak. They delivered in a bag way, with a 10-3 victory over the Miami Marlins smacking eleven hits and drawing an impressive five walks. Everyone got in the mix offensively as seven of Philadelphia’s nine starters had at least one hit.

The Phillies threatened early in the game when two walks and a base-hit loaded the bases for Alec Bohm, who collected his second RBI of the young season on a sacrifice fly to deep center field. Bohm was a key to the offense, he ended the game with two hits and three runs batted in.

Later in the inning, with runners at the corners, Castellanos got caught in a rundown between first and second but dove back into first safely. Meanwhile, Harper headed home to score the Phillies second run of the game.

The scoring became contagious in the second inning when Matt Vierling, Harper, Bohm and Johan Camargo drove in six total runs to make it an 8-0 ballgame. The Phillies smacked five hits including four doubles in that inning alone, giving fans a sample of the offensive prowess they had hoped for.

Two more runs in the sixth inning gave the Phillies their first double digit score of the season. More impressive, none of the Phillies 10 runs came on a home run. This is a team built for the long ball, but singles and doubles start rallies and rattle opposing pitchers.

Ranger Suárez flipped a switch from his first outing of the season and pitched five dominant innings on Saturday night. He gave up just two runs on six hits while striking out four.

Suárez did everything Joe Girardi could have asked for, and if this game is any indication, he will be an imperative piece to the rotation as the season continues.

The three Marlin runs came via the long ball. Jorge Soler crushed a two run shot into left field off of Suárez in the fifth, and Avisaíl Garcia took a Bailey Falter fastball over the centerfield fence for a solo-shot.

The Phillies look to tie the series at two games apiece tomorrow at 1:40 pm. Phillies ace, Zack Wheeler, is set to take the mound against Marlins’ pitcher, Elieser Hernandez.

