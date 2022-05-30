Philadelphia Phillies Swept by Mets as Struggles Continue

After Sunday night's 5-4 walk off loss to the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies have now lost eight of their last 13 and sit six games below .500.

It's not a great scene right now in the clubhouse as the Philadelphia Inquirer has reported that their seems to be a lack of energy coming from the players and staff. Losing on Sunday Night Baseball did nothing to help raise morale and spirts, especially as Philadelphia is slated to host a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants starting on Monday.

While the end result was not ideal, there were some glimmers of hope throughout the evening. Despite allowing three runs in the first inning (only one earned) starter Zack Wheeler battled back to pitch six innings on the evening, limiting the damage to the first.

Despite an anemic offensive showing to start the evening, the Phillies did indeed surge back and take the lead on the heels of a Nick Castellanos three-run home run in the eighth inning. It seemed to good to be true for this struggling team to finally come away with a victory thanks to a late inning surge.

And in fact, it was. Corey Knebel was called upon to close out the game and protect a one-run lead. Instead, he gave up a solo home run to Nick Plummer, the first of his young career. It all but ensured extra innings.

For the second time in a single series, New York walked off to secure another victory and series sweep.

For many, it appears a change is needed within the organization. The expectations for this club, which has the fourth-highest payroll in MLB at $233 million, were sky high, rightfully so. Being six games under .500 is beyond unacceptable. Perhaps it is those expectations that are weighing the team down.

Regardless, a shakeup is needed.

A potential change of managerial leadership could spark that process. Another acquisition to help shore up the bullpen or defense could improve morale on and off the field while enhancing performance on it.

Whatever the change may be, one is needed. It is now too late in the season to say "it's still early" because it is not. How the team performs now will directly affect their buyer/seller position come the trade deadline on August 2.

Just simply hoping for a turnaround won' get the job done.

