Philadelphia Phillies Win Series Against Seattle Mariners on Heels of Hoskins Slam

Phillies Win Series Against Mariners on Heels of Hoskins Slam

The Philadelphia Phillies secure their third series win of the season as they defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-2.

The Philadelphia Phillies just secured their third series win of the season. It came against the Seattle Mariners and on the heels of perhaps the most exciting hit of the season: a Rhys Hoskins grand slam.

It's a win the Phillies desperately needed, one that featured decent pitching, solid defense, and a great performance by the lineup. It has also set the tone for their West Coast trip that will span this entire week.

Bailey Falter returned to the Phillies on Wednesday and made the start against the Mariners. He pitched 4.2 innings and allowed just one run while striking out four. It was all that could be asked for him as Philadelphia has had a rash of COVID-19 issues that has affected their starting rotation, namely Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin.

On the other side of the ball, the Phillies lineup performed very well. Walks from Harper and Segura, along with good at-bats from the majority of the lineup, set Philadelphia up for success. 

Of course the story of the evening was the grand slam from Rhys Hoskins, the culprit for every single run scored for the Phillies on the day. It also marks what looks to be a rebound for Hoskins as he heats up after a dismal April.  

His success at the plate has translated into increased production for the entire lineup. Hoskins, when he is performing, truly transforms the lineup.

The Phillies bullpen was also impressive. After allowing just one run in the seventh, in part due to a Jose Alvarado walk, the unit was almost unhittable. Seranthony Domínguez, Jeurys Familia, and Corey Knebel were all lockdown to help ensure the series win. 

Philadelphia will now travel to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers in a four-game series. The starters for Thursday 10:10pm EST contest against the Dodgers will be Zack Wheeler and Tyler Anderson.

