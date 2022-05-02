Series Preview: Philadelphia Phillies Face Texas Rangers for First Time Since 2017

The last time the Philadelphia Phillies faced the Texas Rangers was May 16-18, 2017 at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The Phillies' starting pitchers for that three-game series were Nick Pivetta, Zach Eflin, and Jerad Eickhoff. They were swept.

Both the Phillies and Rangers have a much different look this time around as they meet for a two-game series at Citizens Bank Park. Texas acquired two big names this past offseason in Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. 2021 AL MVP runner-up Semien has gotten off to a slow start thus far, slashing just .149/.224/.207 in 98 plate appearances. The 28-year-old Seager has continued what he began in Los Angeles, tied for the team-lead in home runs at four with Adolis García and second in RBI with 12.

However, García's and Seager's contributions haven't been enough to overcome the Rangers' floundering pitching staff, and the team currently holds an 8-14 record and sit in last place in the AL West.

Texas is coming off of a series win against the fourth place Atlanta Braves at home. Meanwhile, the two-game set would be a perfect opportunity for the Phillies to bounce back from their series loss to the New York Mets over the weekend, and to get back over the .500 mark.

Let's take a look at the pitching match-ups for this series:

Game 1:

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (2-0, 4.42 ERA)

Rangers Starter: TBD

Yes, Ranger Suárez will take on the Texas Rangers on Tuesday for the first time in his career. The lefty picked up his second win of the season in his last outing, tossing six innings and allowing three runs on three hits, a walk, and striking out three against the Colorado Rockies on April 27. Suárez threw a season-high 97 pitches, indicating that he's finally all the way stretched out and ready to return to form.

Texas' starter is still to be determined, but it's possible that it will be 26-year-old Glenn Otto. The right-hander is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched this season. After Jon Gray was placed on the injured list with a knee sprain on April 21, the Rangers called up Otto from Triple-A, and sent down former Phillies' top pitching prospect Spencer Howard on April 30.

First pitch: Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EST

Game 2:

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (1-3, 5.79 ERA)

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez (0-2, 3.00 ERA)

Wheeler looked great in his last start against the Rockies on April 28. He held Colorado scoreless through six innings and allowed just one hit, walked four, and fanned seven. He threw 90 pitches and earned his first win of 2022. Hopefully, the right-hander can replicate that in his outing on Wednesday, rather than his second and third starts of the season, in which he allowed a combined 11 runs in eight innings.

Pérez has pitched to a 3.00 ERA in four starts this season, while striking out 16 and walking just five in 21 innings. In his last outing, Pérez limited the Houston Astros to just one run and two hits across seven innings on 76 pitches. For his career, the 31-year-old has faced the Phillies six times, posting a 4.50 ERA in 30 innings. The veteran returned to Texas this offseason as a free agent after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Rangers.

First pitch: Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EST

Players to Watch:

Brad Miller

"Bamboo" Brad, also known as Bryce Harper's hype man, will return to South Philadelphia for the first time since signing with the Rangers in the offseason. Miller has already logged two home runs in 55 plate appearances thus far in 2022, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him collect another this series, as he has 16 career home runs at Citizens Bank Park.

Didi Gregorius

Gregorius was hitless during the Mets series over the weekend, so he'll be looking to rebound against the Rangers this week, and they seem to be the ideal match. In 138 career plate appearances, Didi has slashed .338/.358/.624 with 10 home runs and 35 RBI when facing Texas.

