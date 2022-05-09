Series Preview: Phillies Travel West to Face Seattle Mariners

The Philadelphia Phillies look to regain their form after nearly getting swept by the NL East-leading New York Mets, as they travel West to take on the Seattle Mariners for the first time since 2017.

The Mariners come into the series in the same form as the Phillies, nearly getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays. The Mariners sit five and a half games behind the AL West-leading Los Angeles Angels, following a rocky start to their season.

Their biggest additions during the offseason were Robbie Ray, Adam Frazier, and Jesse Winker. Frazier was brought in from a trade with the San Diego Padres, with Winker being highlighted in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds.

These two additions have put out semi-consistent numbers throughout the first month of play, with Frazier slashing .246/.317/.342, while Winker has had a bit more of a difficult start, hitting .196/.314/.275.

Let's take a look at the pitching match-ups for this series:

Game One:

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (2-1, 4.63)

Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen (1-4, 3.10)

For Suárez, this will be his first time pitching against the Mariners, and if they're anything like their divisional opponents Texas Rangers, they may give Suárez a tough time. In his last outing, Suárez pitched five innings and allowed six hits, five runs, and fanning three batters.

For Flexen, Monday will be his second career start against the Phillies, having pitched against them during his time with the Mets. Throughout his career, Flexen has struggled against Philadelphia, posting an ERA of 7.56 across his four appearances. So far this season, Flexen has had a difficult time, yet this wasn't apparent in his most recent outing against the Houston Astros where he pitched five innings, only allowing two hits and one run.

First Pitch: Monday, 9:40 p.m. EST

Game Two:

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (1-3, 3.38)

Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray (2-3, 4.38)

Nola will take to the mound on Tuesday, looking to continue his success against the Mariners, who he faced for seven innings back in 2017, when he struck out nine batters. In his most recent start, Nola found himself again, holding the Mets to only three hits across seven innings.

Similar to Flexen, Ray is familiar with Philadelphia having started seven games against them, posting an ERA of 5.63 across 38 innings. The 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner's latest start was against the Houston Astros where he pitched for six innings, allowing four runs while striking out five batters.

First Pitch: Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EST

Game Three:

Phillies Starter: TBD

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (4-0, 1.36)

Who will take to the mound for the Phillies has yet to be determined, being mixed up potentially due to starters Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin being put on the 10-day IL. Kyle Gibson may not remain out of the question as he will be on four days rest, following his outing on May 8 against the Mets. So far this season, Gibson has made three starts on four days of rest, so he isn't to be ruled out.

Closing the series out for the Mariners is Gilbert who has been on a hot streak so far this season, being named the AL Pitcher of the Month for April 2022. Wednesday will be Gilbert's first time pitching against Philadelphia; Against other NL East teams, Gilbert has made easy work, fanning five batters against the Miami Marlins earlier in May. Gilbert will look to bounce back from his rough outing against the Rays when he allowed a season-high four runs.

First Pitch: Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EST

Players to Watch:

Jean Segura:

For Segura, this will be a homecoming as he plays his former team where he spent two seasons, slashing .302/.345/.421, as well as earning his second All-Star appearance. At T-Mobile Park, formerly known as Safeco Field during his time with the Mariners, Segura hit .294/.328/.424 while belting 14 home runs.

Logan Gilbert:

Gilbert is the player to watch because it's not every day that the Phillies go against a pitcher who is red hot such as Gilbert, it should also make for a good test of the star-studded lineup.

