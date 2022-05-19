Wheeler Leads Philadelphia Phillies to 3-0 Shutout of Padres

After being shutout 3-0 against Mike Clevinger and the Padres on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies handed San Diego a 3-0 shutout of their own.

Zack Wheeler's stellar outing held the Padres to just four hits across seven innings, while he struck out nine and walked none.

Over his last four starts, Wheeler has tossed 26 innings, posted a 1.03 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and struck out 30. He's looked like his 2021 self again, and that's spectacular news for Philadelphia.

The Phillies only registered one more hit than the Padres with five, and scored their three runs within the first four innings off of Blake Snell, who was making his 2022 debut.

Snell surrendered two walks in the first inning to Rhys Hoskins and Nick Castellanos. J.T. Realmuto, who's struggled as of late, came through with a single to bring home Hoskins to give the Phillies an early 1-0 lead.

Hoskins led off the third inning with a home run to left field for his seventh of the season. Surprisingly, Rhys has been quite productive out of the leadoff spot this season. He's slashing .333/.400/.666 in five games there.

Odubel Herrera padded to the Phillies' lead by plating Kyle Schwarber, who a drew a walk earlier in the inning, with a double in the fourth. That made it 3-0, and that would be all the Phillies would need to even the series with the Padres.

San Diego's bullpen shut down Philadelphia for the remainder of the game, while Jose Alvarado came on in relief in the eighth inning, despite Seranthony Dominguez being available. It was a bit of a head-scratcher, but luckily, Alvarado pitched a clean, 1-2-3 inning, his first since April 20.

Corey Knebel bounced back from his blown save on Sunday in massive fashion, needing just four pitches in the ninth inning to notch his eighth save of the season.

The Phillies look to win their third straight series on Thursday as they send Kyle Gibson to the mound against Yu Darvish at 1:05 p.m.

