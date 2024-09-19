American League East Team Named Suitor for Pending Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent
When the Philadelphia Phillies traded for Carlos Estevez at the deadline, it was uncertain if the front office viewed the move as one to only help them win right now.
If history suggests anything, the Phillies don't trade for players just to make a move.
If Dave Dombrowski believes Estevez would be a valuable piece to the bullpen moving forward, which he's proven to be, he'll look to keep him around, despite the chances of him leaving in free agency.
Estevez was arguably the best reliever traded at the deadline. He's impressed during his short time with Philadelphia, too, giving them even more of a reason to think about re-signing him in the offseason.
Relievers are tricky to predict on the open market regarding potential contracts, so it's tough to get a feel for what he could earn.
Estevez should be in line to get paid handsomely, but it's also possible that teams won't be willing to give him the money he might be looking for.
That'll all be figured out over the next few months, and ultimately, the Phillies need him to focus on the task at hand right now.
However, sooner rather than later, it's a reality they'll both have to face.
If he does leave, contending teams are always looking to improve their bullpen.
When games are played in October, having a lockdown reliever like the Dominican Republic native could determine whether a team wins or loses.
So, where could Estevez end up if he departs?
Mika Gianakos of Clutch Points suggested the Toronto Blue Jays to give him a look.
"There are a number of quality relievers set to enter free agency in the offseason. Tanner Scott, Jeff Hoffman and Kenley Jansen are all compelling options. However, the Blue Jays should target Carlos Estevez. The Philadelphia Phillies landed the closer at the deadline in a deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Since coming to Philadelphia, Estevez has been exceptional. He’s produced a 1.72 ERA, 0.894 WHIP, 9.2 K/9 and an ERA+ of 245 in 14 appearances. The 31-year-old righty has worked as a closer and could fill that role or he could be an elite eighth inning reliever."
The Blue Jays could certainly use the help in the bullpen, but they're not necessarily a contending team.
Their 2024 campaign was as disappointing as anybody could've ever imagined.
While it's not the craziest idea to suggest that Toronto will improve in 2025 if they make the right moves, with Estevez expected to at least land a decently sized contract, their money might be better off being spent elsewhere.
Nonetheless, despite not making much sense for the Blue Jays, look for true contending teams to be lined up at his door for his services.