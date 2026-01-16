Phillies Resign J.T. Realmuto on a Three-Year Deal After Failing to Land Bo Bichette

Nope. This isn’t the article reporting Bo Bichette signed with the Philadelphia Phillies. Instead, this is a panic move and an attempt at pleasing the Phillies’ fanbase after missing out on Bichette then pivoting to bring back J.T. Realmuto.

Following Bichette inking a three-year, $126 million deal with the New York Mets, the Phillies made the move to home in on Realmuto, something that Philadelphia's been trying to do since their season concluded.

Step one of the Phillies' offseason checklist was completed once Kyle Schwarber resigned with the Phillies on a five-year, $150 million deal. Step two was figuring out who will be behind the plate catching. Well after signing an upgraded version of Nick Castellanos in Adolis García to play right field, addressing the bullpen issues to land Brad Keller plus other arms, going through an entire Rule-5 draft , and expressing an interest in Bichette, step two essentially became step seven or eight. Regardless of the offseason moves, one player remained the focus for Phillies general manager Rob Thomson to fill that catching void.

“We want J.T. back,” Thomson said. “He is so important. I’ve been around a lot of great catchers. Posada, McCann, Rodríguez, and he’s as good as any of them.”

The Phillies even placed an offer on the table for Realmuto, but no action came and fans were still waiting over a month later. Realmuto explored the free agent market and the Phillies did the same with the option of Minnesota Twins’ Ryan Jeffers potentially replacing Realmuto being discussed.

Despite all the uncertainties and Philadelphia headed south for spring training in three weeks, the Phillies officially have their catcher through the 2028 season and it’s a familiar face.

Realmuto agreed on a three-year deal worth $45 million in Philadelphia and comes with incentives that can make the contract reached $60 million, per MLB Insider Robert Murray.

The price tag and length of the contract isn’t the greatest considering an aging Realmuto turns 35 in March. It’s a $8.1 million AAV pay cut from his previous five-year, $115.5 million contract he signed in 2021 with the Phillies. Realmuto will be the second most expensive catcher in 2026 in terms of his $15 million AAV behind Seattle Mariners’ Cal Raleigh ($17.5M).

With no standout catchers in their system, it was critical for Philadelphia to resign Realmuto or find a dependable replacement. Jeffers hasn’t reached 90 games behind the plate in a single season over his six-year career. Other possible backstop substitutes in Jonah Heim and Victor Caratini don’t have the familiarity that Realmuto has with Philadelphia’s current pitchers.

“The biggest thing is seeing how prepared he is all the time. You get to the field and he's already doing work, he's already watching video, taking notes. He has such a good understanding of how each guy wants to attack a lineup,” Jesús Luzardo said. “He's always ready to go on the field and he does such a good job back there. We have a lot of faith and a lot of confidence in him back there.”

These next two seasons shouldn’t be anything different in terms of Realmuto’s production. Realmuto caught 132 games last year. He’s been extremely durable across his 6,699.2 innings spent behind the plate in Philadelphia. Realmuto started in 768 out of 1,032 games (74.4%) for the Phillies as their catcher since 2019 and has suited up in 80.7% of their matchups including the games spent as a first baseman or designated hitter. He’s been a vital part of the City of Brotherly Love over these last seven seasons through his elite defense and helping each Phillies' pitcher that steps on the mound.

Realmuto held the fastest pop time in 2025 at 1.86 seconds to second base. He once again proved himself as one of the top defensive catchers gunning down 30 runners, second most in baseball, and presenting a respectable .995 fielding percentage.

At the plate, Realmuto has slipped in the offensive category displaying a 2.5 WAR in 2025, his lowest since 2020. He isn’t the guy who can hit 20+ home runs and plate 70+ runners anymore, but his .257 batting average and .700 OPS last year were tolerable when Philadelphia has players including Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, and Schwarber who are at the forefront of the Phillies' lineup and expected to put the team on their backs.

Realmuto seemed to reach base in every at bat from July to late-August when he batted .340 and plated 17 runners. He was a select few of the Phillies who carried their weight offensively in the National League Division Series going 6-for-17 with four extra base hits and three RBIs.

The Red Sox, Pirates, and Rangers were interested in the three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove catcher early on, however, Realmuto returning to the Phillies felt like a given despite all the rumors and long wait to sign.

Now that Realmuto's deal is done, it seems that the Phillies are set. Philadelphia’s President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski appeared to be content after the García signing with his outfield indicating Brandon Marsh and a right-handed hitter platoon in Otto Kemp or Weston Wilson will be in left field, García is in right field, and Justin Crawford can have his big break in centerfield. Gabriel Rincones Jr. was mentioned too in consideration, unlike Castellanos whose Phillies' career is borderline over. It's reported that the Royals are interested in Harrison Bader too, who is seeking a three-year deal too that essentially eliminates a ‘Bader Tots’ return to Philadelphia.

Time will tell, but the Phillies must be pleased to have Realmuto back on top of resigning Schwarber plus landing García and a few major-league experienced arms in the bullpen.

The fanbase would beg a differ.

