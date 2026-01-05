Phillies Committed to Play in the 2026 World Baseball Classic

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is exactly two months away. It’s the sixth edition of the tournament featuring the best of the best from all around the globe vying for the right to claim their country as baseball superiors.

Each player’s M.O. taking part in the WBC is to dethrone Team Japan and prevent them from winning their fourth world championship. Team Dominican Republic are forming a ferocious core while there’s plenty of buzz around Team USA who are seeking revenge on Team Japan. The Americans finished as the runner-up and return to the competition after adding Cy Young winners Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal to this year’s rotation. Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh placed first and second in the AL MVP voting and will headline USA’s lineup too.

The Philadelphia Phillies are sending Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper over to the tournament as they’ll make up a big part of the star-studded Team USA roster. Schwarber and Harper are just two players out of a handful of Phillies going to represent their country at this year’s WBC.

Here’s a deeper look at the seven players on the Phillies’ 40-man roster committed to play as of right now in the 2026 WBC.

Kyle Schwarber - Team USA

The man who slugged 56 home runs and knocked in 132 runners to finish second in the NL MVP voting last season will once again suit up for the United States. Reports of Schwarber’s agreement to play in the 2026 WBC came about 45 minutes prior to the announcement of the 32-year-old finalizing a five-year, $150 million contract with the Phillies. Schwarber launched a three-run home run against Great Britain and annihilated a tape-measure solo shot off Japan’s Yu Darvish during his previous WBC appearance.

Bryce Harper - Team USA

With Gunnar Henderson, Bobby Witt Jr., Brice Turang, and Raleigh filling their respective positions, Team USA’s one infield void was over at first base until Harper shared the news on social media.

“Put the colors on my chest for the 1st time when I was 15. No other feeling like it. I’m excited to announce I will be representing Team USA this year in the WBC. Merica! USA #forglory,” Harper posted.

Despite a “not elite” 2025 season, Harper had 27 home runs and 75 RBIs for the Phillies. He batted .261 with a .844 OPS while fighting a wrist injury for a chunk of the year. The Showman lives for the moment and there’s no bigger stage when it comes to international play as the whole world watches.

Harper won a gold medal a part of USA Baseball’s 16U and 18U clubs. He also earned the 2010 Golden Spikes Award, presented to the top amateur baseball player in the United States. Harper committed to play in the 2023 WBC but missed out due to elbow surgery.

Taijuan Walker - Team Mexico

Walker put together a resurgence of a 2025 season highlighted by a 1.5 WAR and 4.08 ERA. This came after a disgraceful 2024 year featuring a -1.6 WAR, 7.10 ERA, and an estimated 90% of Philadelphia wanting him out of town. The bounce back campaign for Walker should land him in Mexico’s starting rotation. Walker pitched four shutout innings with eight strikeouts in his only outing during the 2023 WBC against Great Britain.

Alan Rangel - Team Mexico

Rangel tossed 11 innings across five games and allowed three runs to score during his first year in the majors. He had a 4.55 ERA with a 5-5 record for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Philadelphia’s minor league affiliate.

Garrett Stubbs - Team Israel

The Chief Vibes Officer will put on the white and blue pinstripes for Team Israel once again. Stubbs is expected to be behind the plate although his only game played in the 2023 WBC was oddly enough over at third base. He went 2-for-5 with two RBIs in that lone matchup against Nicaragua before missing the rest of the tournament with a mild knee sprain.

Stubbs had a .265 average and 50 RBIs in 71 games for Lehigh Valley last year.

Johan Rojas - Team Dominican Republic

With Team Dominican Republic’s outfield trio consisting of Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, and Fernando Tatís Jr., Rojas’ playing time may only come when he’s needed as a pinch-runner. He stole 20 of 24 bases split between the major and minor leagues last season and holds an 82.5% success rate in his professional career. Rojas displayed a .302 average in the Dominican Winter League, but his role will be speed in the WBC.

Edmundo Sosa - Team Panama

Sosa is slated to be a vital piece of Team Panama’s lineup and expected to start in the infield for his first WBC. Sosa set career highs with a .276 average, .777 OPS, 11 home runs, and 39 RBIs for the Phillies last season. He began the year batting .555 and had four extra base hits in that early stretch.

Outside of these seven confirmed players, the Phillies have a slew of potential commitments as the WBC gets closer. Trea Turner’s 1.483 OPS and five taters in the 2023 tournament plus winning his second batting title this past season essentially feels like a lock for him to return to Team USA’s roster.

Jesús Luzardo won his only start going four scoreless innings and José Alvarado pitched in three appearances out of the bullpen recording one save for Team Venezuela in 2023. Both should be added to their lineup if they elect to participate again and it could be a good opportunity for Alvarado to get throws in since his 2025 calendar year was overshadowed by an 80-game PED suspension.

Other available Phillies with a legitimate shot to represent a country include: Adolis García and Nick Castellanos (Cuba), Max Lazar (Israel), Cristopher Sánchez and Yoniel Curet (Dominican Republic), Rafael Marchán (Venezuela), Aaron Nola (Italy), and Gabriel Rincones Jr. (Great Britain).

Jhoan Duran won’t be pitching in the WBC for the Dominican Republic. He wants to focus on getting himself ready and in shape for the 2026 season according to a report from La UCA Deportes on X.

The WBC begins March 5 and runs until March 17. If this year is anything like the 2023 WBC consisting of electrifying moments such as Turner’s go-ahead grand slam over Venezuela in the quarterfinals, Munetaka Murakami’s walk-off to send Team Japan to the finals, and of course Shohei Ohtani pitching against Mike Trout for the title, we’re in for a treat.

