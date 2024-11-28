Former Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Signs Deal With Korean Baseball Team
The Philadelphia Phillies will be searching for ways to upgrade their outfield this offseason, and they could have reunited with one of their former players if they chose to go that route.
Jake Cave went through Spring Training with the Phillies in 2024 and seemed like he could be in the mix for them, but just days before the campaign got underway, they traded him to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for cash considerations.
This wasn't seen as a huge loss since he only slashed .212/.272/.348 with five homers, 21 RBI and an OPS+ of 68 across his 65 games in Philadelphia.
Cave was virtually an everyday player for the Rockies this past year, but despite getting more consistent reps at the plate, he could only post an OPS+ that was still 16 points below the league average.
After he was outrighted to Colorado's Triple-A affiliate following the season, he elected to become a free agent to see if he would catch on with another team around Major League Baseball.
But, Cave isn't waiting around to find out if that call might come.
According to Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net, he has signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization.
More Major League players who have struggled to find their footing in the states have decided to continue their careers overseas. This allows them to keep getting paid to play professional baseball, while also giving them an opportunity to work on things that could get them another shot in the MLB.
Cave has spent seven seasons in The Show and produced a career slash line of .236/.292/.400 and 88 OPS+.
At 31 years old, there's a chance he could still make his way back to Major League Baseball if he performs well during his time in South Korea.