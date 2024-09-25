Former Philadelphia Phillies Star in Running for Managerial Role
The Phildalphia Phillies currently have two former players leading teams as manager. Both Torey Lovullo and A.J. Hinch played for the Phillies at one point in their career. Now, they could see another one join that list. It was reported by Jesse Rogers of ESPN that former Philadelphia outfielder, Grady Sizemore, is in the running for the Chicago White Sox job.
The White Sox have been an abject disaster this year, culminating in one of the worst teams in modern baseball history. They fired their manager, Pedro Grifol, in August and handed Sizemore the interim role.
It has not gone much better for the former All-Star, posting an 8-31 record in his time as interim. However, it's hard to judge managers who come in and take over midseason, especially considering the state of the White Sox at this point in time.
Despite his poor record, Chicago's GM stated that Sizemore will be considered for the job going forward. Previously, he had said that candidates would be "in-uniform personnel from outside the org," said Rogers. It appears first year GM Chris Getz has changed his mind.
Sizemore, a three time All-Star, is widely considered an underrated player of the mid-2000s due to a shoter peak. His All-Star appearances did not come during his time with Philadelphia, but he did spend parts of two seasons with the club.
He signed as a free agent in June of 2014 and went on to play 99 games in a Phillies uniform. After suffering injuries, and missing two full seasons because of injury, he was past his prime playing days. During his stint with Philadelphia, he slashed .250/.304/.354 with a .657 OPS, three home runs, 18 RBIs and an 83 OPS+, 17 points below league average.
The former outfielder was later released in June of 2015.
It is his first year coaching in the Majors, but if he was given the interim role and now being considered for the permanent job, he is highly thought of.
If he were to get the job, he would join Hinch and Lovullo as current Major League managers who played for the Phillies. Funnily enough, Philadelphia was the last stop for both of them.
Hinch only played in four games in 2004, going 2-for-11 with a double. Lovullo saw 17 games of action in 199, hitting two home runs and driving in five.
Although none of them spent significant time with the team, Siezmore could add to a continually growing list.