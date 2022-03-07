Freddie Freeman Looks Likely to Leave National League East

Freddie Freeman kills the Philadelphia Phillies. In 12 years as an Atlanta Brave, the future Hall of Fame first baseman has hit 30 home runs and slashed .298/.398/.495 in 824 plate appearances against the Phillies. Only against the Miami Marlins has he hit more home runs.

Now Freeman is a free agent. Freed from his eight-year/$135 million contract he signed in 2014, Freeman is free to chase down MLB’s highest bidder this offseason.

While many have speculated that Freeman would return to the Braves, the MLB lockout has halted all contract discussions since Dec. 1. Freeman remains unsigned and unable to hear anything beyond rumors from speculative clubs.

Monday afternoon, Jon Heyman of MLB Network and Audacy Sports added more fuel to the fire that Freeman may leave Atlanta.

According to Heyman, the Tampa Bay Rays made the star first baseman an offer before the lockout began. AL East counterparts Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and National League juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers have all shown interest as well.

Naturally, the Braves will wish to re-sign Freeman as well. They’ll almost certainly have the budget space to retain the 32-year-old slugger if they wish. Since Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies are both locked up on team friendly contracts, their payroll won’t climb astronomically high without the addition of other high-profile players.

However, the sticking point for the Braves and Freeman has been the length of a preferred contract. Freeman has been persistent in asking for a six-year deal, while the Braves will not offer any more than five years.

The Yankees have a well known willingness to spend, especially so given that they currently have no major league caliber first baseman ready for 2022. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays look to have a budding dynasty in the mix, with Vlad Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Alek Manoah having led a young core to 91 wins in 2021.

If Freeman wishes to leave the NL East, he’ll have a variety of suitors waiting for him the day the lockout ends. When the dust settles, it seems his days of torturing the Phillies may be over.

