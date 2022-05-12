Introducing the Philadelphia Phillies Phocus Newsletter!

Introducing the Phillies Phocus Newsletter!
Following the conclusion of each series, "Phillies Phocus" features a convenient round-up of news, highlights, opinions, and more regarding the Philadelphia Phillies.
Inside the Phillies is now on Substack!
Beginning May 12, Inside the Phillies will be publishing a weekly newsletter entitled "Phillies Phocus" which features a convenient round-up of our articles featuring news, highlights, opinions, and more regarding the Philadelphia Phillies.
Subscribe and be on the lookout for "Phillies Phocus" at the conclusion of each series in your inbox! Check out our first issue by clicking on the image below:
Scroll to Continue
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
- Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
- 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
- "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!