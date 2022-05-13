Kershaw to Miss Start Against Philadelphia Phillies in Trip to IL

Skip to main content
Kershaw to Miss Start Against Phillies in Trip to IL

Clayton Kershaw will miss his Friday night start against the Philadelphia Phillies after inflammation in his hip caused a move to the IL.

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers' ace and future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw will miss his start against the Philadelphia Phillies Friday night with inflammation in the hips.

On the season, Kershaw has been dominant, throwing 30 innings in five starts for a 1.80 ERA. His ERA+ of 221 is his highest since 2016 and would be the best of his career if he completed the season performing as he has.

For his career against the Phillies in the regular season, he has an ERA of 2.76 in 16 starts. The Phillies have actually hit him better than his career 2.48 ERA, and that doesn't include eight runs on 8.2 innings of postseason play as well.

In his place, Walker Buehler will start for the Dodgers on Friday. The club has called up former Phillie Garret Cleavinger in a corresponding move. Since Buehler's start has been shifted, it's likely Cleavinger will take the mound Saturday for the Dodgers.

Cleavinger made one career appearance for the Phillies and surrendered a run in .2 innings of work. Since then, he has an ERA of 3.20 in 19.2 innings for the Dodgers since a Dec. 2020 trade sent him to the West Coast in a three-team deal that saw José Alvarado move to the Phillies.

