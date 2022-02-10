Manfred Announces Rule Changes and Lockout Status Thursday Afternoon

Pitchers and catchers report in just four days, but the ongoing MLB lockout looks like that counter might have to be extended.

Today, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred met with the press to address concerns about the current state of baseball. The information he divulged covers both new MLB rules and the situation regarding negotiations. MLB is expected to make their next core economics proposal on Saturday.

While talks are still fluid, Manfred did divulge that sides have agreed on a universal DH for the new CBA. While National League fans may be unaccustomed to the new style of play, Philadelphia Phillies fans should rest easy as this new rule will likely benefit their ballclub.

Other new rules include a draft lottery and eliminating draft pick compensation for free agents. These rules are meant to disincentive tanking.

Removing qualifying offers for free agents means that small market teams would now be even more pressed to extend young talent, rather than letting them reach free agency without compensation.

Additionally, according to a league spokesperson, each of the fees for exceeding the competitive balance tax are higher. Along with raised penalties, teams will lose a third-round pick should they exceed the base threshold, a second-round pick for exceeding the second threshold and a first-round pick for exceeding the third and final threshold.

In regards to the status of the season Manfred was optimistic, “I am an optimist and I believe we will have an agreement in time to play our regular schedule.”

Even considering spring training Manfred said, “The status of spring training is no change right now.”

It should be noted that Manfred as commissioner of baseball works for the owners, he specifically represents MLB during negotiations. His job is to present the owners in a favorable light.

By stating that MLB is ready to begin the season when negotiations aren’t concluded, it could seem like the MLBPA is holding back progress and then cast them in unfavorable light.

Nevertheless, Manfred’s comments did indicate some progress has been made, and as fans and journalists, all we can ask is for baseball to come back.

