Philadelphia Phillies Assign Odúbel Herrera to Rehab in Clearwater

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odúbel Herrera is set to begin rehab with the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday following his oblique strain in late March, according to an announcement made by the club on Tuesday afternoon.

Herrera signed a one-year contract with the Phillies during the offseason as the front office looked to bolster their outfield depth, which now features Matt Vierling, Mickey Moniak, and Simón Muzziotti.

Throughout his career, Herrera has hit well at the single-A level, slashing .306/.349/.394 over 119 games.

The Threshers' next game is on Tuesday against the St. Lucie Mets. It's uncertain how much playing time Herrera will receive during his rehab assignment, as well as the timetable for his return to Philadelphia.

