Philadelphia Phillies' Harper Takes Home NL Player of the Week Honors

Skip to main content
Harper Takes Home NL Player of the Week Honors

Harper Takes Home NL Player of the Week Honors

MLB announced Monday that Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper took home NL Player of the Week honors.

© Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

MLB announced Monday that Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper took home NL Player of the Week honors.

The 2021 National League MVP has picked up his first award of 2022. On Monday, Bryce Harper was chosen as NL Player of the Week.

This comes as Harper's seventh NL PotW award, but surprisingly his first in a Phillies uniform.

Harper carried the Phillies on their 5-2 west coast road trip, visiting Seattle and Los Angeles. Though he missed Sunday's afternoon game due to a PRP injection for his UCL injury, he still managed to collect six doubles, three home runs, and three stolen bases on the week.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Those big hits paired with a .609/.643/1.261 slashline made Harper an easy choice for the honor. And yes you read that correctly, he slugged 1.261, almost .200 points higher than his total OPS in 2021.

Harper is scheduled to return to the Phillies lineup on Wednesday, but may see action as early as Tuesday as he recovers from his PRP shot. The Phillies certainly hope that Harper keeps up his hot streak. With him in the lineup, they are perhaps the most formidable offense in baseball.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_18274410
News

Philadelphia Phillies' Harper Takes Home NL Player of the Week Honors

By Ben Silver3 minutes ago
USATSI_10206207
Prospects

Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Weekend Recap: Holy Moly Hao-Yu Lee

By Alex Carr1 hour ago
USATSI_18084018
News

With Gregorius' Philadelphia Phillies Return Looming, What Does Stott's Future Hold?

By Declan Harris4 hours ago
USATSI_18278028
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Unable to Sweep Dodgers as Knebel Blows Save

By Lauren Amour20 hours ago
USATSI_18265803
Opinions

Bryce Harper Could be on His Way to Another MVP Season for the Philadelphia Phillies

By Alex CarrMay 15, 2022
USATSI_18274413
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Slug Their Way to Series Victory Against Dodgers

By Kade KistnerMay 15, 2022
USATSI_18159302
News

Report: Philadelphia Phillies' Eflin Eyeing Tuesday Return

By Ben SilverMay 14, 2022
USATSI_18265025
Game Day

Bats Ablaze, Philadelphia Phillies Scorch Dodgers for Twelve Runs in Big Win

By Alex CarrMay 14, 2022