Philadelphia Phillies' Harper Takes Home NL Player of the Week Honors

The 2021 National League MVP has picked up his first award of 2022. On Monday, Bryce Harper was chosen as NL Player of the Week.

This comes as Harper's seventh NL PotW award, but surprisingly his first in a Phillies uniform.

Harper carried the Phillies on their 5-2 west coast road trip, visiting Seattle and Los Angeles. Though he missed Sunday's afternoon game due to a PRP injection for his UCL injury, he still managed to collect six doubles, three home runs, and three stolen bases on the week.

Those big hits paired with a .609/.643/1.261 slashline made Harper an easy choice for the honor. And yes you read that correctly, he slugged 1.261, almost .200 points higher than his total OPS in 2021.

Harper is scheduled to return to the Phillies lineup on Wednesday, but may see action as early as Tuesday as he recovers from his PRP shot. The Phillies certainly hope that Harper keeps up his hot streak. With him in the lineup, they are perhaps the most formidable offense in baseball.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!