Clearwater Threshers Hire Jake Elmore as Hitting Coach

Former major leaguer Jake Elmore has been hired by the Phillies' Low-A affiliate Clearwater Threshers as their new hitting coach.

The Philadelphia Phillies released their minor league coaching staffs for the 2022 season on Tuesday, and among them was former major leaguer Jake Elmore. Elmore was hired by the Phillies' Low-A affiliate Clearwater Threshers' as their new hitting coach.

This will be Elmore's first stint in coaching, the 34-year-old unofficially announced his retirement from MLB by accepting the position with Philadelphia.

Elmore was drafted in the 34th round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He made his debut with the Diamondbacks in 2012, then jumped around between five different organizations through 2019, including the Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The last deal he signed as a free agent was in June 2021 with the Phillies, but he was released two months later on August 24. Although the Alabama native never suited up in red pinstripes at the major league level, it seems Philadelphia may have recruited him for a different reason. 

Although Elmore's MLB career was mediocre, worth -3.2 WAR over six seasons, sometimes players like Elmore are where the best hitting coaches can be found. Some of the game's greatest hitters such as Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and even Babe Ruth, all tried their hand at coaching, but were unable to find success.

Let's hope Elmore can be a diamond in the rough for the Phillies and their budding prospects.

