Didi Gregorius, Rafael Marchan to Rehab with Lehigh Valley

Skip to main content
Gregorius, Marchan to Rehab with Lehigh Valley

Gregorius, Marchan to Rehab with Lehigh Valley

The Philadelphia Phillies have announced that Didi Gregorius and Rafael Marchan will take their rehab stints to Lehigh Valley.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have announced that Didi Gregorius and Rafael Marchan will take their rehab stints to Lehigh Valley.

The Philadelphia Phillies have announced that both Didi Gregorius and Rafael Marchan will be taking their rehab with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

For Gregorius, this will be the first time since early May that he will play following a left knee sprain on May 7. During his time with the Phillies, Gregorius was slashing .288/.338/.356.

The timetable for Gregorius' return to Philadelphia is uncertain, but his return will prove pivotal as he sits in the last year of his contract in a contested position on the field.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Marchan will continue his ongoing rehab stint, recovering from a left hamstring strain in early April which saw him get recalled from Lehigh Valley and placed on the 60-day IL. 

In four games with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws Marchan hit .231/.333/.385.

The IronPigs' next game is on Tuesday, against the Scranton Wilks-Barre Railriders at 6:35 P.M. EST.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

didi
News

Didi Gregorius, Rafael Marchan to Rehab with Lehigh Valley

By Declan Harris49 seconds ago
USATSI_18303761
Opinions

Bohm Has Not Been the Big Bat the Philadelphia Phillies Need Him to Be

By Leo Morgenstern32 minutes ago
USATSI_18395962
Opinions

Philadelphia Phillies Closer Knebel Has to Be Better than He Was in May

By Leo Morgenstern2 hours ago
Harper MVP Pic 1
Opinions

Harper Closing In On a First Time Milestone in his Philadelphia Phillies Tenure

By Jeff Fitzpatrick3 hours ago
USATSI_9590542
Prospects

Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Weekend Recap: Is Brown the Next Big Breakout Arm?

By Alex Carr4 hours ago
USATSI_18395914
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Lose Fourth Straight Game, Fall to the San Francisco Giants in Extra Innings

By Leo Morgenstern19 hours ago
USATSI_18390588
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Look to Regain Composure Against San Francisco Giants

By Declan HarrisMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18278275
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Swept by Mets as Struggles Continue

By Kade KistnerMay 30, 2022