Didi Gregorius, Rafael Marchan to Rehab with Lehigh Valley

The Philadelphia Phillies have announced that both Didi Gregorius and Rafael Marchan will be taking their rehab with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

For Gregorius, this will be the first time since early May that he will play following a left knee sprain on May 7. During his time with the Phillies, Gregorius was slashing .288/.338/.356.

The timetable for Gregorius' return to Philadelphia is uncertain, but his return will prove pivotal as he sits in the last year of his contract in a contested position on the field.

Marchan will continue his ongoing rehab stint, recovering from a left hamstring strain in early April which saw him get recalled from Lehigh Valley and placed on the 60-day IL.

In four games with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws Marchan hit .231/.333/.385.

The IronPigs' next game is on Tuesday, against the Scranton Wilks-Barre Railriders at 6:35 P.M. EST.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!