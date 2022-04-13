Jean Segura Will Avoid Injured List After Hit by Pitch

When Jean Segura was hit by a pitch to start the Philadelphia Phillies half of the sixth during Wednesday's contest against the New York Mets, the outlook seemed bleak.

The Phillies were down 8-1 at the time and Segura was removed from the game for Alec Bohm. Besides Segura, not one Phillie had been hitting consistently, an injury to their starting second baseman would be more than unfortunate.

Luckily, according to a report by Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer after the game's conclusion, it's believed that Segura will join the Phillies in Miami for their four-game slate this weekend and potentially play as soon as Thursday night.

Following Segura's hit by pitch his hand went numb, but as the game continued, he regained strength on the bench and in the clubhouse.

The 32-year-old Dominican has been an integral part of the lineup for four seasons now, the Phillies will be breathing a sigh of relief that he hasn't befallen the same fate as Mickey Moniak.

Brogdon, Jones Demoted; Norwood Activated

Connor Brogdon was one of the few consistent performers out of the Phillies bullpen in 2021, but he had a particularly slow start to spring training in March and he's yet to regain peak velocity.

Last year, Brogdon's fastball regularly reached 98 mph, but in his appearance Wednesday, Brogdon's fastball didn't climb any higher than 94.7 mph. He also allowed two hits, one of them a towering home run to Pete Alonso.

With Brogdon's performance, the Phillies opted to demote him to Triple-A, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, until he regains his potential.

Reliever Damon Jones was also demoted after a two-out appearance which saw him walk two, allow one hit, and only record two outs. In 2.2 innings of work in 2022, Jones has an ERA of 13.50.

One of the vacant reliever spots will be filled by James Norwood, who the Phillies acquired from the San Diego Padres for Kervin Pichardo and cash considerations.

The other vacant position will be filled by the Phillies sometime before their 6:40 game in Miami against the Marlins on Thursday evening.

