Philadelphia Phillies Skipper Monitoring Overconfidence After Hot Streak

The Philadelphia Phillies have plenty to celebrate after getting through a good chunk of the season with the best record in baseball, but their manager is making sure that doesn't affect them going forward.

Feb 25, 2024; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson (59) / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
After enjoying an off day on Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies will get back to work Friday against their divisional foe Miami Marlins for a three-game road slate.

Entering Friday's contests, they have the best record in Major League Baseball.

That can be thanked in large part to their seven-game winning streak that was just snapped in their finale against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Phillies accomplished their goal of getting off to a fast start this season. They lead the NL East by two games and look like they could be real challengers to their rival Atlanta Braves' streak of six titles in a row.

And while there is plenty to feel good about right now, manager Rob Thomson isn't letting anyone in the clubhouse become complacent.

"We've got to stay humble and keep going ... This game will humble you in a hurry if you think you're better than what you really are. We've got a good club. But we just need to keep grinding, keep playing, keep being ourselves," he told Paul Hagen of NBC Sports Philadelphia when asked if he's monitoring overconfidence.

It's hard not to feel good about this ballclub right now.

Philadelphia's starting pitching staff has been dominant, their stars are playing like stars, and their young players continue to develop and improve.

But perhaps what separates this team from the past two who made deep playoff runs is their ability to win on the road.

When the Phillies went to the 2022 World Series, they had an away record of 40-41. In 2023, that was 41-40.

Right now, they're 11-5 and are on pace to have their best road record in over a decade.

Like Thomson said, they'll need to keep grinding to finish this season with an NL East title, but with the newfound success away from home, combined with their dominance at Citizens Bank Park, this team looks like the best version that Philadelphia has put onto the field since truly becoming contenders.

