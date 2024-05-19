Has Philadelphia Phillies Late-Game Hero Played Himself Into Roster Spot?
It looked like the Philadelphia Phillies were going to drop a game to their divisional foe Washington Nationals on Saturday as they just couldn't get anything going at the plate against the opposing ace who had elite stuff.
Throughout the entirety of the contest, it was an uphill battle.
The Phillies trailed after the first inning before tying things up in the fourth. Then, the next frame, they trailed once again before Bryson Stott's solo blast in the seventh leveled it at two and knocked MacKenzie Gore out of the game.
With two mini comebacks already under their belt on Saturday, it seemed like a third would be insurmountable in the top of the ninth inning after the Nationals got a run across to break up the stalemate.
But, Kody Clemens delivered with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning with a game-tying 413-foot solo homer that was the precursor to Bryce Harper winning it for Philadelphia in extra innings.
Since getting called up on May 4, the 28-year-old has had some great moments with this team.
He's hit two of his three home runs and driven in five of his eight runs during this stretch, despite being used in a limited role. The Phillies have said they think he's able to face Major League pitching, and with some of his past performances, they might have a difficult decision on their hands when Trea Turner returns from the injured list.
"Fantastic. Almost every at-bat has been a good at-bat. He's barreled up a lot of balls. … He's really swinging the bat well," manager Rob Thomson said according to Paul Casella of MLB.com when asked about what he's seen from Clemens.
The other positive about the infielder is his versatile defensive ability.
He's played at first, second, and third base so far, having a perfect fielding percentage at all three positions. His primary spot is second base, meaning if he's put into the game, Stott has to move to short stop.
That's not an overly big deal, but when Turner is back from his injury, it certainly complicates things.
Based on the timeline surrounding the superstar shortstop, though, Clemens will get more time with Philadelphia to prove he deserves a spot on their roster moving forward.