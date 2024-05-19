Philadelphia Phillies Fans Do Something They Haven't Done In Five Years
The Philadelphia Phillies are completely rolling.
After they had some magic in extra innings on Saturday night, they had a quick turnaround on Sunday to close out the Washington Nationals and earn yet another sweep.
They took care of business in dominating fashion, destroying the baseball in an 11-5 victory.
The Phillies still maintain their stranglehold for the best record in the MLB as they are one clear of the New York Yankees who have won their last seven contests in a row.
With Philadelphia supporting their only active team of the four major sports, the fans came out and did something they haven't done in five years.
It's clear that this team has captivated the city since making their magical run to the World Series in 2022 when it looked almost improbable based on how they started that year.
The Phillies followed it up with another deep playoff run, before ultimately getting bounced in excruciating fashion at home in Citizens Bank Park during last season's National League Championship Series.
Players have said they're going to lean on that disappointment to fuel them in achieving their ultimate goal of bringing Philadelphia their first World Series title since 2008.
So far, the fans are right there with them in their pursuit.
It's impressive that this number was reached in mid-May when not all the schools are out for summer break, yet.
It will be interesting to see what numbers they touch during the summer months and into the fall when the playoffs start getting closer and closer.
Fans will have another opportunity to maybe even surpass that high number when the defending champion Texas Rangers come to town on Tuesday for a three-game slate before the Phillies head out for six against the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants.