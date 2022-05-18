Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper Shut Down from Throwing for Six Weeks

Philadelphia Phillies Manager Joe Girardi announced on Wednesday that Bryce Harper would be shut down from throwing for six weeks.

Harper, who is off to an MVP-caliber start offensively, likely won't see the outfield for another few months, limiting him to the designated hitter spot in the lineup from here on in.

This is tough news for the Phillies, as their corner outfielders, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, currently hold a combined -4 Outs Above Average thus far in 2022. They'll have to make due for now, which could spell trouble for the Phillies' defense.

Here's hoping all goes well with Harper's recovery, and that the Phillies can re-add his strong arm and solid fielding skills sooner rather than later.

