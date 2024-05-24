Philadelphia Phillies Viewed as Suitor for All-Star to Upgrade Outfield
The Philadelphia Phillies have done everything they possibly can to indicate that they're arguably the best team in baseball more than 50 games into the season.
From a record standpoint, they're 9-1 in their last 10 games and 37-14 overall, owning the best record in Major League Baseball. As always, it's a dominant showing from both sides of the ball. The pitching staff has arguably been the best in the league and their offense can swing it with any team in the league.
There haven't been many issues on the offensive end this season for the Phillies. Outside of Johan Rojas and a few others, they've swung the bat as they were expected to. However, Rojas' struggles are the most prominent as he hasn't proven to be able to hit at the big league level as others in the lineup have.
In 137 at-bats, the 23-year-old is slashing .219/.262/.299 with just two home runs.
While Philadelphia has dominated, imagine a scenario where they didn't have to play Rojas. This lineup would be even better than it already is.
Most importantly, this team can't afford to have a free out at the bottom of the lineup in this postseason.
Looking at potential upgrades, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports listed the Phillies as a suitor for Jazz Chisholm Jr.
"But their current center fielder in Johan Rojas has just a 61 OPS+ through his first 42 games of the season. We've seen the Phillies fall short of winning it all these past couple of seasons in part because they didn't address their obvious weaknesses going into the playoffs."
Chisholm has swung it at a decent level this year, slashing .254/.329/.429 with seven home runs. The hope would be for him to return to his 2022 form, a season in which he posted a 138 OPS+ and was named an All-Star.
He'd be a massive upgrade and from the look of things, Philadelphia will need that.