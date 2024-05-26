Phillies Boss Gives Worrying Update on Trea Turner
The Philadelphia Phillies have been without star shortstop Trea Turner since the beginning of May and it looks like it'll be a bit longer until he returns.
After making strides in his recovery and beginning on-field work, manager Rob Thomson announced today that Turner has hit a setback in his recovery that will force them to pull back on his rehab per Philly Inquirers' Alex Coffey.
"How long, I don't know," said Thomson. "I'm not really concerned at this point." Though a timeline is not clear, this will impact his return.
After simply being placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring injury, he's over three weeks out and looks like he will be out for over a month.
Turner has been spectacular when healthy this season. He's currently slashing .343/.392/.460 after 33 games in 2024. It's a career-best batting average mark, with slightly below average slugging. He's leading the team in both BA and OBP among qualified batters.
In the 30-year-old's stead, Philadelphia has turned to Edmundo Sosa and he has answered the call with a solid season.
When playing as a shortstop this season, Sosa has slashed .340/.426/.642 in 18 games. He's playing at a much higher level than normal during his career, which has made the loss of Turner less impactful.
Sosa started the season as a utility man off of the bench at second and third base. It'll be hard to keep him out of the lineup when Turner returns.
In the time that the Phillies have been without their star, the offense has kept chugging. They're ranked in the top-two for OPS and WAR in that timeframe while being in first for runs with over 20 runs separating them from the second-place San Francisco Giants.
It's clear why Thomson isn't rushing their star back before he's completely ready.