Phillies Rivals Atlanta Braves Lose Acuña Jr For Season With ACL Tear
The Philadelphia Phillies will not see Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. for the rest of this season as the Braves announced that the reigning National League MVP has a complete tear of his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.
Acuña Jr. left early in Sunday’s game after he suffered a non-contact knee injury while on the basepaths.
At the time, the Braves were hopeful that it was a minor injury. But after imaging of the knee on Sunday, they learned that his ACL was torn. That will require surgery and we'll keep Acuña Jr. off the field until next season.
The Phillies have a six-game lead over the Braves entering this week’s action. Philadelphia (38-16) has the best record in the National League as they prepare to start a road series with the San Francisco Giants on Monday.
Acuña helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series and earned the league’s MVP award last season as he became the first player in MLB history to hit at least 40 home runs and steal at least 70 bases in a season.
But, the Phillies have been a thorn in the Braves’ side in the postseason the past two seasons. Philadelphia has beaten Atlanta each of the past two meetings.
With his injury, the Braves will struggle to find a way to replace the slugger’s offense.
Philadelphia, meanwhile, may have a more forgiving path in the NL East.
The next-closest team to the Phillies in the NL East is the Washington Nationals, who are 13.5 games back. The New York Mets are 15 games back and the Miami Marlins are 19 games back.
While one can’t close the book on the division race, if the Phillies continue to play at the level they’re playing at right now it will be hard for any team to catch them.
The Braves may also look to the trade market as a short-term replacement for Acuña.
But, for now, one of baseball’s best players is done for the season.