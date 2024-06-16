Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Will Activate Superstar Shortstop Trea Turner on Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will get a huge part of their lineup back as they are going to activate Trea Turner from the injured list on Monday.

Brad Wakai

Apr 29, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) is greeted in the dugout after he scored on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Alec Bohm (not pictured) in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium
Apr 29, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) is greeted in the dugout after he scored on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Alec Bohm (not pictured) in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Entering the Philadelphia Phillies' Sunday finale against the Baltimore Orioles that could be a World Series preview based on how good these two teams are, there was some positive news announced by their manager Rob Thomson.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the skipper said they will be activating superstar shortstop Trea Turner off the injured list tomorrow.

That is huge for the Phillies.

He hasn't played since May 3 after being placed on the IL with a strained hamstring the next day. It was estimated he would be out roughly six weeks, but if he was progressing through his rehab quickly, then there was hope he could potentially be back for Philadelphia's London Series.

Ultimately that wasn't the case as he suffered a setback, but Thomson made it known Turner was close to returning when he teased that the star might even be back for the Orioles matchup.

Getting their $300 million man onto the field will be a welcome thing for this group.

They have been able to maintain their dominant lead in the division and position at the top of the National League, but they'll need Turner healthy and producing if they want to achieve their ultimate goal of winning a World Series title.

In his second year with the Phillies, he looks much more like the player who was one of the most coveted on the open market after the 2022 season ended.

Turner slashed .343/.392/.460 with two homers, 12 extra-base hits, and nine RBI across his 33 games played this year. That's a marked improvement from the .266 batting average that was the worst of his career outside of his 2015 season where he got his first shot at the Majors.

Brad Wakai

