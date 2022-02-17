Philadelphia Phillies Sign Philadelphia Native to Minor League Deal

The Philadelphia Phillies added depth behind Rhys Hoskins at first base after signing 26-year-old free agent Josh Ockimey to a minor league deal on Monday.

Ockimey was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2014 draft, but has yet to make his major league debut. Now, he's hoping that that opportunity presents itself in Philadelphia, where he grew up.

Living about 10 minutes away from Citizens Bank Park, Ockimey attended Neumann Goretti High School and was raised on the likes of Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley, and Ryan Howard in red pinstripes. He had just turned 13 in 2008 and one of his fondest memories is skipping school to attend the World Series parade that October.

He's been immersed in Philadelphia baseball since the beginning, running to and from the Bank as a member of the track team and even being coached by David Amaro, brother of former Phillies General Manager Ruben Amaro Jr., on his travel team, the Philly Bandits.

"I'm ecstatic to be here," Ockimey told Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. "Obviously, the main goal is to reach the major leagues. And not only reach it, but to stay there. I've been training and I want to get to the point soon, if not now, where I can say to them, 'Hey, trust me. Believe in me.'"

Ockimey spent seven seasons in the Red Sox minor league system. In 677 games, he batted .237/.360/.427 with 96 home runs and 357 RBI. His best season came in 2019 with Triple-A Pawtucket, slugging 25 homers and posting a .812 OPS. Being left-handed, he's also hopeful that he can bring the Phillies some pop from that side of the plate, as their lineup is chocked full of righties.

Ockimey was elated when his agent returned with the news that the Phillies would be interested in signing and offering him a deal. He wants to help his hometown team and the one he grew up cheering for in any way he can. He's excited for the fresh start, and hopes that where his love of baseball grew can also be where his major league career begins.

"I would love to make a long career here," he said. "Everything happens for a reason, and this time, my journey brought me back home."

