Proposed Philadelphia Phillies Blockbuster Lands 25-Year-Old Padres Superstar
With Mike Trout needing knee surgery, the Philadelphia Phillies dream target likely won't play for the organization for another year. Trout, who hasn't requested a trade, is someone people believed could've ended up asking out as the Los Angeles Angels continue to fail putting a competent team around him.
Dave Dombrowski is always aggressive around the trade deadline, understanding the Phillies are in a win-now situation and every move counts.
Sadly, that won't be Trout this season.
However, a proposed trade from Michael Fisher of That Balls Outta Here lands them the next best thing.
Fisher's trade proposal moves Nick Castellanos and a "top pitching prospect" for San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.
The outfielder, who signed a lucrative 14-year, $340 million deal, would fit right in for Philadelphia as Castellanos' replacement.
Former MLB general manager Dan O'Dowd, now of MLB Network, said that if Tatis were to be made available, at least seven or eight teams would make an offer.
While adding Tatis' contract would be a big ask for Dombrowski and owner John Middleton, there are benefits due to his age.
The 25-year-old was regarded as one of the best players in baseball before being suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of MLB's Drug Program.
The talent is undeniable when it comes to the 2021 All-Star, but it does seem like baseball fans have stopped talking about him since the suspension.
Currently slashing .238/.326/.437, Tatis has struggled a bit at the plate to start the season. However, his six home runs and 17 RBIs in 126 at-bats have been a promising sign.
As Castellanos has struggled an immense amount in 2024, Tatis would be a major upgrade.
Whether Dombrowski is willing to pay the price is one thing, but at this rate, if Castellanos isn't able to turn things around by the time the deadline rolls around, then this could be a move they might be interested in making.