Philadelphia Phillies' Dream Trade Target Suffers Another Injury
As has become a tradition for many of the past few years, Philadelphia Phillies fans were concocting trade scenarios where they could feasibly land Mike Trout after Shohei Ohtani left the Los Angeles Angels for their crosstown rivals.
There was some speculation that the active legend would finally become fed up enough with the organization that he would request a trade.
Trout squashed those ideas, though, and Phillies fans were left to continue wondering what could be if the local kid finally suited up for their favorite baseball team.
But unfortunately for everyone, it was revealed that Trout will be sidelined for the foreseeable future with a torn meniscus as reported by Alden Gonzalez and Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Since winning his third MVP award in 2019, he has only played in 319 out of the possible 576 games after suffering elbow, calf, foot, back, hand, and groin injuries.
Now, Trout will wind up on the injured list again, which has become all too familiar for him.
"It's just frustrating, but we'll get through it," he told reporters in an emotional manner.
He said when he ran into the dugout after the third inning of Monday's game he felt a little bit of an ache in his knee but didn't think anything of it. He reached first on a fielder's choice in the seventh and scored from second on a wild pitch.
Still, he didn't feel anything noticeable until after he stood back up after he had been sitting in the dugout.
Trout said he gave some people a heads up that he had felt something in his knee but that he figured he just banged it on something. But that's when it started aching and the plan was to see how things felt in the morning.
After he had trouble sleeping, he said he thought his knee might need to get looked at.
That's when it was revealed he had torn his meniscus.
This injury isn't expected to be season ending, but there is no known timetable at the moment for when Trout might return to the field.
The timing is unfortunate for the superstar as he was off to a great start, leading the league in home runs with 10.