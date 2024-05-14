Philadelphia Phillies’ Rematch with Arizona Gets New TV Home
The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Arizona Diamondbacks for three games next month in a rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series, which ended with the D-backs winning in seven games.
On Monday, the final game of that series received a new television designation with MLB’s new deal with Roku.
The free streaming service will carry the Phillies’ June 23 game with Arizona, which is set for 11:35 a.m. ET as part of the Sunday Leadoff package, which was previously on Peacock.
The series will be the first of two meetings this season between Philadelphia and the Diamondbacks and will be their first series against one another since Game 7 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park in October. Arizona won that game to advance to the World Series, where they lost to the Texas Rangers in five games.
The game will be the Phillies only appearance on Sunday Leadoff this season. The game is also exclusive to Roku and will not be broadcast by NBC Sports Philadelphia. However, the game will also be available on MLB.tv without blackout restrictions.
For the past two seasons the Sunday Leadoff package has been on Peacock, a paid streaming service that was part of NBC. But, as The Athletic reported, the two sides were far apart on a new contract. MLB was reportedly looking for $30 million per year while NBC was offering $10 million.
The new deal with Roku is for multiple seasons and the terms were not disclosed.
Roku will have the rights to the remaining 18 Sunday Leadoff games, starting this Sunday with a game between the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals. The last of the game is set for Sept. 15.
Roku will also feature an all-new MLB Zone to help baseball fans discover live and upcoming games, nightly recaps, highlights and a fully programmed MLB FAST channel.