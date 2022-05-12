Report: Bryce Harper Sidelined from Throwing for 4 Weeks Due to UCL Tear

The implementation of the universal designated hitter in Major League Baseball could not have came at a better time for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bryce Harper hasn't appeared in a game in right field since April 16, nearly a month ago, against the Miami Marlins. The 2021 National League MVP was experiencing some discomfort in his throwing arm, preventing him from playing in the field; It was later thought to be an elbow strain.

After undergoing another test on his elbow during the week of May 2, Harper learned that he has a small tear in his UCL, which was then confirmed on Thursday morning. According to Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Harper will be sidelined from throwing for four weeks and the Phillies hope he will begin a throwing program after that.

A PRP injection on Sunday likely means Harper will not appear in the lineup that day against the Los Angeles Dodgers or on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres at home.

Luckily for Philadelphia, though, the tear hasn't affected Harper's batting up to this point, and he's become the resident DH in the Phillies' lineup. In 22 games as the DH, Harper's slashed .310/.337/.586 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, and 12 RBI.

Although the injury has unfortunately stunted the Phillies in who they can place at DH—given the team has plenty of them—Harper has certainly assumed the role nicely.

